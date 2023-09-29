© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
Sep 28, 2023
Pro-family Muslim activist Kamel El-Cheikh leads the 1 Million March 4 Children, a movement rejecting the LGBT agenda's harmful impact on children. El-Cheikh explains the importance of protecting children's innocence from the influence of gender ideology — values promoted by Canada's LGBT lobby— and an urgent need to return to traditional family values. In a powerful sign of unity, Muslims and Christians joined together to champion pro-family values at the 1 Million March 4 Children, sending shockwaves even through the United States. The resistance against the Canadian culture of death, the LGBT movement, and the existential threat against the family has finally met its match: Muslims and Christians now uprising together to preserve the well-being of children and traditional family values.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3lnwzh-1-million-march-4-children-rejects-canadian-lgbt-insanity-kamel-el-cheikh.html