1 Million March 4 Children - REJECTS Canadian LGBT Insanity | Kamel El-Cheikh
High Hopes
High Hopes
41 views • 09/29/2023

John-Henry Westen


Sep 28, 2023


Pro-family Muslim activist Kamel El-Cheikh leads the 1 Million March 4 Children, a movement rejecting the LGBT agenda's harmful impact on children. El-Cheikh explains the importance of protecting children's innocence from the influence of gender ideology — values promoted by Canada's LGBT lobby— and an urgent need to return to traditional family values. In a powerful sign of unity, Muslims and Christians joined together to champion pro-family values at the 1 Million March 4 Children, sending shockwaves even through the United States. The resistance against the Canadian culture of death, the LGBT movement, and the existential threat against the family has finally met its match: Muslims and Christians now uprising together to preserve the well-being of children and traditional family values.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3lnwzh-1-million-march-4-children-rejects-canadian-lgbt-insanity-kamel-el-cheikh.html

Keywords
christiancatholiclgbtcanadamuslimactivistculture of deathprotect childrenjohn-henry westentraditional family valuesgender ideology1 million march 4 childrenkamel el-cheikhmuslims and christians unite
