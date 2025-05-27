The Dark Networks Preying on Children - Exposed: One On One with Becca Spinks Pt 2 | Episode 18

351 views • 3 months ago

It’s every parent’s nightmare: dark online networks of Satanic “accelerationists” are manipulating & traumatizing your children to accelerate the collapse of society. Researcher Becca Spinks explains.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.