The Dark Networks Preying on Children - Exposed: One On One with Becca Spinks Pt 2 | Episode 18
LaraLogan
183 followers
183 followers
1
351 views • 3 months ago

(00:00) - Extortion Network and Societal Collapse

(06:15) - Dark Web Extortion Network Exposed

(15:22) - Rising Concerns on Population Decline

(23:32) - Mass Shootings and Online Radicalization

(31:38) - Extremism and Desensitization

(43:37) - Online Safety Advocacy and Heroism

(52:50) - Harassment and Extremism

(01:02:42) - Cyberterrorism Threats

(01:16:48) - Rise of Extremism Online

(01:22:31) - Video games and other Vectors of Danger

(01:25:43) - Empowering Parents to Protect Children

(01:30:05) - Targeting Vulnerable Children

(01:34:23) - Trump’s Efforts to Protect Kids

(01:37:45) - Uncovering Satanic Influence in Society


It’s every parent’s nightmare: dark online networks of Satanic “accelerationists” are manipulating & traumatizing your children to accelerate the collapse of society. Researcher Becca Spinks explains.


* Viewer discretion advised. Disturbing material.


Support our show by donating here:

https://bit.ly/SupportLara


Paid partnerships:


CHOQ Premium Natural Supplements

Get 17.76% off your subscription

https://choq.com/#lara


Patriot Mobile

America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider

Get FREE month of service with promo code LARA

https://patriotmobile.com/partners/lara

or call 972-PATRIOT


Equipping The Persecuted

Donate to save Christians in Nigeria from persecution

https://equippingthepersecuted.org/


All music licensed via Artlist.io



lara logangoing roguebecca spinks
