Dr. Syed Haider helped save our mom's life- we sat down in an intimate conversation with him, and our mom, and decided it was a conversation everyone needed to hear! Dr. Haider talks about God and His perfect design in us, His creation. We have been attacked from all sides on our bodies, minds, and souls, and Dr. Haider is very much of the mind that all three need to be aligned properly in order for our bodies to HEAL! What's more, he believes there is HOPE for everyone's health, no matter how bleak it seems, if you're willing to step outside of your comfort zone!





You know him as one of the most amazing COVID- treating doctors who helped over 10,000 acute covid patients and lost none while also treating over 2,000 long-haulers. He started a health and wellness website, mygotodoc.com after seeing a need for people to get help that traditional doctors don't offer. This episode of the Outliers is going to shake the way you view healing as he takes us on a spiritual journey connecting the mind, to the body with the power of God and the power of His love! Connect with Dr. Haider and Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-dr-syed-haider-back-with-resistance-chicks-and-their-mom/





