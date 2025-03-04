There is no autoimmune or genetic disease! It is Epigenetic!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
There's no such thing as an autoimmune disease. All of immunology, of all of the world and all of God is one simple question, self, non self? It's either me or it's not me, even my identical twin. All of this is epigenetic. There's none of this is genetic disease. There's no such thing. There's a primary immune deficiency. No, that's not God, but four generations back, your God will know if your grandmother, my grandmother survived diphtheria. I make an antibody, should I ever see diphtheria as a pathogen in my body. You don't inject it!
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/03/2024
The Real Dr Judy Show with host Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6q2e9c-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html