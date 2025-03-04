BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
There is no autoimmune or genetic disease! It is Epigenetic!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
251 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


There's no such thing as an autoimmune disease. All of immunology, of all of the world and all of God is one simple question, self, non self? It's either me or it's not me, even my identical twin. All of this is epigenetic. There's none of this is genetic disease. There's no such thing. There's a primary immune deficiency. No, that's not God, but four generations back, your God will know if your grandmother, my grandmother survived diphtheria. I make an antibody, should I ever see diphtheria as a pathogen in my body. You don't inject it!


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/03/2024


The Real Dr Judy Show with host Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6q2e9c-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthdiseasegeneticautoimmuneepigeneticmikovitsdocofdetox
