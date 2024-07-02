The Animal Flesh YOU Are Eating is Cytotoxic, Genotoxic and Magnetic Electro Toxic From Nanotech

Dr Robert Young





What is the solution to ALL the pollutions in our food, water, air, personal care products, nutritional products and pharaceuticals?





The Invisible Assassin: Unveiling the Shadow of Poisons in Our Everyday Lives Leading to Sickness and Dis-ease!





Learn more and Support the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to:





https://www.drrobertyoung.com/ or

https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung





It Is In All of US and This Is How You Get It OUT of YOUR Blood and Interstitial Fluids





https://rumble.com/v4c1x3u-its-in-all-of-us-and-this-is-how-to-get-it-out-dr.-robert-young-and-matt-ha.html





Master Peace Nano Colloidal Hexagonal Product of Colloidal Zeolite in Marine Plasma at a pH of 8.8





Here is the link to set up your account so you can order Master Peace





***** https://bit.ly/checkoutmasterpeace





Here is the link for more information on Master Peace





***** https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/you-shall-know-the-truth-and-the-truth-shall-set-you-free