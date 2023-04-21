Hospital’s “Limited Treatment”Clause Led to Stroke Victim’s Death, Claims Daughters | Ep 77

Gene Swella died in November 2021 at the age of 65 of a blood clot that led to a stroke, after the hospital sent him home without treatment due to a clause in his medical records that state the hospital is allowed to give “limited treatment” due to the COVID pandemic. Swella, who tested negative at home multiple times, was treated as a COVID patient, despite the hospital’s refusal to test him and the family’s pleas that something else was wrong. Swella, died days later, after the hospital sent him home. His daughters Mariya & Meghan, join Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to share their father’s story and talk about how people were denied adequate treatment for various ailments, because of COVID fear and protocols.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





