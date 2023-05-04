BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pt 1 of 2 REVELATION REDPILL EP11: How To Remove Principalities & Powers From Governmental Seats
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
49 views • 05/04/2023

Pt 1 of 2 of Ep 11. Pastors Serge Da Rosa and Cory Gray join us tonight as we show you how to effectuate that change, pull down principalities and powers from any place of governmental authority, and replace them with sons and daughters of the most high God!Our founding fathers believed that they were the seed of Abraham and heirs to ALL the promises. That included blessings in the land, with Christ reining over the nations, not in some distant future where modern Endtime theory places the reign of Christ, but with Christ reigning now! Many of you are ready to see this world turn around & evil brought to Justice.

George Washington said in his Thanksgiving address 1789, "Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the Providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor..." He got that idea from Isaiah 52:10 which says, "The Lord will lay bare His holy arm in the sight of all the nations, and all the ends of the earth will see the salvation of our God." Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/how-to-remove-principalities-powers-from-governmental-seats/

Follow Cory @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Follow Serge and Jason @ www.breakawaykingdomhub.com


***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!


www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks




SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140


hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft, herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,


and homeschooling. Coupon code "rchicks15" for $15 off 3-day passes and "rchicks7" for $7 off 2-day passes. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com




AMAZING body and CBD products!!!


For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC


For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC


Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!


Resistance Chicks


P.O. Box 107


Milford, OH 45150


E-mail: [email protected]


Web Page www.resistancechicks.com


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks


Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks


Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks


Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks


Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620


Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET


Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%


Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com


Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!

Keywords
kingdomend timeslast daysrevelationmatthew 24preterismcory grayrevelation red pillbreak away kingdom hubjason heydingerserge derosapost millennial
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy