Turkey: Massive forest fires have broken out in Turkey amid abnormal heat, local media report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massive forest fires have broken out in Turkey amid abnormal heat, local media report.
The fire has engulfed the eastern part of Antalya province and reached residential areas of the city of Bursa. Due to extreme temperatures, the blaze spread quickly, and rescuers are preparing to fight the fire throughout the night.
Aviation and dozens of firefighting teams have been involved in extinguishing the fire.