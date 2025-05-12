© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revelation 12:1-9 The Woman Who Destroyed The Devil
Intro: Revelation chapter 12 is all about the Devil and the Jew. And the Devils attempt to destroy every single Jew on the earth. How important is it to be faithful to just do the little things, the unimportant things. Well Israel is the smallest of all nations. And one very young simple Jewish woman found out that just being a faithful maiden led to the end of the Devil. God always uses the small unnoticed and unheralded to bring about His glorious purposes!