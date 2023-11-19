BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecies | WARRIORS MUST NOW RISE OR OUR CHILDREN WILL SUFFER HORRIBLY - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
78 views • 11/19/2023

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Support Patriot Women and Get Your Holiday Gifts at Fern Valley Soap

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Black Friday Deals which is 20% off Gift sets

When Combined with the promo code discount you are saving 36% + free shipping on all Gift sets!



Tim Sheets Oasis Church 11.12.23

0-1:01

6:53-11:24

19:04-27:25

27:48-28:39

32:14-53:53

54:12-54:25

54:40-55:12

https://youtu.be/McbQxG4BCiA?si=pbJe6h_NNYYdC13x



Kent Christmas released on Telegram Nov 12, 2023

18:36-21:41 hidden people and Elijah anointing

https://youtu.be/BxqaI9IPGdY?si=n2SV6GGzMTsRB5E6



Robin D Bullock 11th Hour Nov 14, 2023

35:13-38:01 abortion, same sex marriage, God sends a prophet.

42:24-45:38

https://www.youtube.com/live/7hn4eaUfdrg?si=KlHcvNVVHKMvc92g



Kent Christmas released on Telegram Nov 12, 2023

40:00-42:07 abortion and homosexuality

36:16-39:51 DJT enemy will not touch you

https://youtu.be/BxqaI9IPGdY?si=n2SV6GGzMTsRB5E6



Julie Green Nov 14, 2023

10:59-24:42

https://rumble.com/v3vni2d-live-with-julie.html



Kim Robinson Elijah Streams Nov 10, 2023

47:29-57:50

https://rumble.com/v3uvoc7-kim-robinson-god-said-hamas-will-be-crushed-into-hummus.html





