Prophecies | WARRIORS MUST NOW RISE OR OUR CHILDREN WILL SUFFER HORRIBLY - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com









TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com









► Support Patriot Women and Get Your Holiday Gifts at Fern Valley Soap

www.fernvalleysoap.com

> Black Friday Deals which is 20% off Gift sets

> When Combined with the promo code discount you are saving 36% + free shipping on all Gift sets!









Tim Sheets Oasis Church 11.12.23

0-1:01

6:53-11:24

19:04-27:25

27:48-28:39

32:14-53:53

54:12-54:25

54:40-55:12

https://youtu.be/McbQxG4BCiA?si=pbJe6h_NNYYdC13x









Kent Christmas released on Telegram Nov 12, 2023

18:36-21:41 hidden people and Elijah anointing

https://youtu.be/BxqaI9IPGdY?si=n2SV6GGzMTsRB5E6









Robin D Bullock 11th Hour Nov 14, 2023

35:13-38:01 abortion, same sex marriage, God sends a prophet.

42:24-45:38

https://www.youtube.com/live/7hn4eaUfdrg?si=KlHcvNVVHKMvc92g









Kent Christmas released on Telegram Nov 12, 2023

40:00-42:07 abortion and homosexuality

36:16-39:51 DJT enemy will not touch you

https://youtu.be/BxqaI9IPGdY?si=n2SV6GGzMTsRB5E6









Julie Green Nov 14, 2023

10:59-24:42

https://rumble.com/v3vni2d-live-with-julie.html









Kim Robinson Elijah Streams Nov 10, 2023

47:29-57:50

https://rumble.com/v3uvoc7-kim-robinson-god-said-hamas-will-be-crushed-into-hummus.html

















SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/









-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives









-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off O





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: fd4f8c6e965f7d38



