A family turned around the car to try and escape the fighting and the Israeli terrorists shot them with a tank shell anyway. 🎙

A family turned around the car to try and escaped the fighting and the Israeli terrorists shot them with a tank shell anyway. 🎙
Location - Salah ad-Din road, stretching across the entire Gaza Strip.
It is reported that IDF armored vehicles have already reached the outskirts of Gaza City, the capital of the Palestinian enclave.
Source @Syrian Girl