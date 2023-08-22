X22 REPORT Ep. 3145a - This Time Around The [CB]s Will Be In The Crosshairs, The People Will Understand

X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 3145a - August 21, 2023

This Time Around The [CB]s Will Be In The Crosshairs, The People Will Understand









The [WEF] plan to put people in cities and keep them there is going to fail, the people didn't like be locked down and they won't like being trapped. The petroleum engineering enrollment has been dropping, this is for the GND. The [CB] is trapped, they will be blamed for the crash.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!









