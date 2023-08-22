X22 REPORT Ep. 3145a - This Time Around The [CB]s Will Be In The Crosshairs, The People Will Understand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 3145a - August 21, 2023
This Time Around The [CB]s Will Be In The Crosshairs, The People Will Understand
The [WEF] plan to put people in cities and keep them there is going to fail, the people didn't like be locked down and they won't like being trapped. The petroleum engineering enrollment has been dropping, this is for the GND. The [CB] is trapped, they will be blamed for the crash.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
