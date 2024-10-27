BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Not a warm welcome for Kamala in Kalamazoo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
327 views • 7 months ago

Not a warm welcome for Kamala in Kalamazoo, Michigan. 

Adding: 

🚨⚠️‼️Urgent | Kamala Harris: My message to Iran is not to respond to Israel because that would be a mistake and we are ready to defend it

Adding: 

From Maria Zakharova on her Telegram channel:

The ruling Labour Party in the United Kingdom is sending 100 specialists to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the president of the United States.

Either London has forgotten that the U.S. has been an independent country since 1776 and has sent its emissaries to appoint a governor-general of a royal colony, or the American Democrats are in serious trouble if they have to call on their former rulers for help. There’s another possibility—the U.S. just loves it when their elections are interfered with, as they interfere in others’ elections. A sort of electoral swing.

It’s an interesting precedent. Media leaks indicate that 100 party activists from another country will campaign for Harris precisely in the most challenging ‘swing states’ for the Democrats: North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Of course, the American people have considerable experience with British officials.

In 1773, Americans held the famous Boston Tea Party. Donald Trump is already using the slogan from that era—‘the British are coming!’ But the islanders aren’t novices either. It’s rarely remembered today, but in 1814 they burned down the U.S. Capitol and the White House.

These are events of the past, but in modern history, accusations from Washington of other countries interfering in U.S. elections occur more frequently than the national anthem.

One would like to ask: isn’t this British interference in American elections, and in favor of a specific candidate?

If anyone is curious to get an answer, American journalists have found the email address of the Labour activists who are going to ‘save’ the U.S. elections: [email protected]



Keywords
politicseventscurrent
