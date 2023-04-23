Woman jokes that she's immortal after 6 VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://t.me/covidbc/11039
Ticking time bomb 💣 💥
I just got my sixth, yes sixth, COVID shot today.
###
Nina Barber Franco
Yesterday at 10:07 AM
"I just got my sixth, yes sixth, COVID shot today. They approved them yesterday and I was immediately on the phone making my appointment. I don’t care what all the vaccine deniers say, I am going to make sure I keep as healthy as possible. I didn’t get sick with the other 5, just a bit of a sore arm. I didn’t grow any extra arms, eyes, or heads. I didn’t drop dead, obviously. Six months from now if they say the vaccine might be wearing off I will be in line for another one. Keep healthy, ignore the ignorant conspiracy nuts."
Mirrored - bootcamp