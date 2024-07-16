All NATO actions based on ensuring US dominance - Lavrov at UNSC



“If you obey the rules of the hegemon you’re free to do as you wish; but if you dare defend your national interests you’ll be declared a pariah,” he said after citing George Orwell’s Animal Farm to expose the hypocrisy of hegemonic leaders.

MORE:

Lavrov's Speech at the UN Security Council Meeting: Key Points

➡️Russia is ready to seek a balance of interests to resolve the current crisis in Ukraine.

➡️Moscow calls on all those interested in overcoming the Ukrainian crisis to consider the issue of minority rights.

➡️Berlin's decision to submit to the US and deploy American long-range missiles on its territory is a "humiliation" for Germany.

➡️NATO's military infrastructure is advancing into the Pacific region with the aim of undermining the ASEAN-centric architecture.

➡️The resolution of the current European crisis should be accompanied by concrete steps to eliminate threats to Russia emanating from the West.