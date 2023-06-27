heartsoverhexagons Exposing the Federal Land Grab and 15 Min Cities 6-24-23 Presentation in McAlester OK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
heartsoverhexagons Exposing the Federal Land Grab and 15 Min Cities 6-24-23 Presentation in McAlester OKHearts Over Hexagons @heartsoverhexagonshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNa-lM55z_g&t
https://www.facebook.com/julianne.romanello.9/videos/662301901929013
Exposing the Federal Land Grab and 15 Min Cities - Presentation in McAlester, Oklahoma