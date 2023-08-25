Kens5 Host Sarah Forgany is back after suffering a medical emergency (Jul'23)

Comeback after a month in the hospital. Forgany gave a "big thank you" to KENS viewers and fans of her work in a post on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, July 25.



Forgany was back on air Wednesday morning and reporting the news with morning co-anchor Barry Davis.

"I feel like it’s the first day of school," Forgany wrote. "A little anxious, but I’m looking forward to starting off your mornings once again."

She said in her Tuesday Facebook post that she was dealing with "unexpected serious illnesses" that put her in the ICU in June. Those illnesses led to "sudden heart failure" and fluid filling up her lungs, which was why she was on a ventilator in the hospital.

"Doctors remain baffled because I do not have history of any heart disease," Forgany wrote on Facebook. "I spent one month in the hospital recovering with an incredible team of doctors and nurses helping me. The most painful part was not being able to see or be with my baby for weeks."

Friends and family kept the San Antonio community updated on Forgany's health while she was in a Houston hospital. During that time, she received an outpouring of support. She eventually returned home to recover, but went back in sometime in late June after a "setback." She would return home again in early July.

27 Jul 2023

She explains what happened and thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

Ticking time-bomb....

Mirrored - Sudden Death

