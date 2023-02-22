So 1 hamburger comes from 1 cow right Nope. 1 hamburger could be parts of 1,000 cows. Holy Cow!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
Feb 22, 2023
They just grind all the cows up together and however many there is, they make however much hamburger meat that those cows make. That's no bull. So how many cows are in a hamburger and how many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie roll tootsie pop? The world may never know. (Rumor has it that the number is 3)
So if you get mad cow disease from eating a hamburger...how do they know which cow was pissed off? And...I wonder how many cats are in a bottle of catsup? Important things to ponder upon.
Source: Myalche on Youtube
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/keGnRxlFqrcn/