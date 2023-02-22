BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
So 1 hamburger comes from 1 cow right Nope. 1 hamburger could be parts of 1,000 cows. Holy Cow!
253 views • 02/22/2023

Jim Crenshaw


Feb 22, 2023


They just grind all the cows up together and however many there is, they make however much hamburger meat that those cows make. That's no bull. So how many cows are in a hamburger and how many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie roll tootsie pop? The world may never know. (Rumor has it that the number is 3)


So if you get mad cow disease from eating a hamburger...how do they know which cow was pissed off? And...I wonder how many cats are in a bottle of catsup? Important things to ponder upon.

Source: Myalche on Youtube


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/keGnRxlFqrcn/


foodhamburgerground beefcowsnumber of cows
