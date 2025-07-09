THE SWAMP DRAINING BEGINS TODAY❗ [GOOBYE, SERCO❗ GOOBYE, SPECIAL EXECUTIVE SERVICES❗]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RealAF Patriot - 3387 07/09/2019
Listen very carefully (again).
Note past (2) years.
Note next (6) years.
You were told what was going to happen.
You were told what battles we face.
Strategic.
Pre_planned.
Patriots in control.
Q
6 years is up NOW‼️👀
Source: https://x.com/RealAF_Patriot/status/1942841391140540436
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9zt99o