⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the SMO.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 41st Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 34th Marines Brigade, 113th, 125th Territorial Defence Brig, and 13th National Guard Brig near Volchansk, Tikhoye, Goptovka, Neskuchnoye, Zhovtnevoye, and Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

Two attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU Vostok Special Operations Centre & 92nd Air Assault Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses up to 320 UKR troops, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 7 motor vehicles, 2 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, & 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

1 AFU field ammo depot & 3 US made & 1 Israeli-made counter-battery warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Stepovaya Novosyolovka (Kharkov reg) and took more advantageous lines.

Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 21st, 44th, 60th, 66th mechanised brigades, and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Makeyevka, Novovodyanoye, Nevskoye, Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 475 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and four pickup trucks.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and five AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 23rd, 93rd mechd brigs, 56th Motor'd Infantry Brig, 5th Assault Brig, 80th Air Assault Brig, 109th, 114th, and 119th territorial defence brigades near Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Krasnogorovka, and Spornoye (DPR).

1 attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 10th Mtn Assault Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 620 UKR troops, 4 armoured fighting vehics including 2 U.S.-made M113 arm'd personnel carriers, and 12 motor vehics.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 Polish-made 155-mm Krab SPd artill syst, 1 US made 155-mm M198 howitzer, 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, 2 152-mm D-20 howis, 2 122-mm D-30 howitzers, 1 US made 105-mm M119 howitzer, and 3 Anclav-N electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Novopokrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and improved the tactical situation.

Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 24th, 31st, 110th, 118th mechd brigs, 68th Jaeger Brigade, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Yevgenovka, Novgorodskoye, Timofeyevka, Sokol, Toretsk & Progress (DPR).

5 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of AFU 142th Infantry Brig, 95th Air Assault Brig, 23rd, 41st, & 47th mechd brigs were repelled.

AFU losses up to 405 UKR troops, 1 U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehic, 1 U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, 7 motor vehics, 1 US made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm Msta-B howit, & 2 122-mm D-30 howis.▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs took more advantageous lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 33rd Mechanised Brigade, 82nd Air Assault Brig, & 123rd Terri'l Def Brig near Urozhaynoye & Nikolskoye (DPR). 1 counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 58th Motor'd Infantry Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 120 UKR troops, 7 motor vehics, & 2 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howis. ▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 65th Mechd Brigade, 35th Marines Brig, & 126th Terri'l Def Brig near Rabotino, Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye reg) & Tokaryovka (Kherson reg).The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 UKR troops, 4 motor vehicles, 1 US made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, 1 Anclav-N electronic warfare station, & 1 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare station.

▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs destroyed aircraft of the UKR Air Force in an open park & infrastructure of the military airfield, repair & recovery syst of the AFU weapons & equip, a location of storage & a launch site for uncrewed surface vehicles, as well as clusters of enemy manpower in 124 areas during the day.



▫️AD units shot down 8 UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 5 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 5 US made HIMARS & Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles, & 72 UAVs.



📊In total, 616 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 27,040 unmanned aerial vehicles, 535 air defence missile systems, 16,471 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,362 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,185 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 23,201 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.