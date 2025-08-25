Weaponized Weather Used to Punish Dissenting Regions of U.S. and World - Dane Wigington

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Weather engineering has existed for a long time, and evidence suggests that the government is still involved in manipulating massive weather systems today. Dane Wigington is an expert on this subject. He is the lead researcher for GeoEngineeringWatch.org, which has also produced an astonishing documentary on the subject of weather manipulation: The Dimming - Exposing the Climate Change Cover Up. Dane highlights key evidence that suggests that the government is not only seeding the skies with chemicals but utilizing powerful technology to weaponize and direct massive weather systems like hurricanes, to guarantee maximum damage. The weather is very malleable, and many countries are purposefully manipulating the weather to achieve their sinister agenda.
TAKEAWAYS
Climate engineering worsens the overall climate of the planet
Climate manipulation and weather engineering are a massive assault on creation and the human race
Dane’s organization has conducted testing on the atmosphere, and one of their findings was chilling: aluminum nanoparticles in the air
Many insidious layers of geoengineering are aimed at accomplishing multiple goals
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The Dimming movie trailer: https://bit.ly/3H5yrDU
The Dimming documentary: https://bit.ly/4f0CjTe
Patriot Prepared (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/tinapatriot
Orchestrating Biblical Floods video: https://youtu.be/ybzWABrlyVk
Remembering Hurricane Harvey video: https://bit.ly/45vRD7s
🔗 CONNECT WITH GEOENGINEERING WATCH
Website: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeringwatch.org
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geoengineering.watch/
🔗 CONNECT WITH DANE WIGINGTON
Facebook: https://bit.ly/414udDh
X: https://x.com/RealGeoEngWatch
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #geoengineering #climateengineering #climatechange #climatesolutions #sustainability #SRM #GGR #carboncapture #carbonremoval #cloudbrightening #cloudseeding #chemtrails #geoengineeringwatch #HAARP #NWO