OMG James O'Keefe | Democrat ActBlue PHONEY Donations, update from insider

OMG James O'Keefe | ActBlue PHONEY Donations, update





ACTBLUE INSIDER: Mole inside ActBlue discloses secret conference held in Boston. Inside hotel, O’Keefe questions ActBlue on FEC money laundering allegations. The Boston Police were called and bodycam footage forthcoming…





Months ago we found a handful of donors who donated small amounts to ActBlue, but when ActBlue reported the donations to the Federal Elections Commission, something didn't add up. Unaware retirees, among many others, were reported having given tens of thousands more than their actual donation.





We went to get some answers from ActBlue staffers on the inside at their secret meeting in Boston. When confronting ActBlue employees outside of the hotel, no responses were given.





James O'Keefe was questioned by conference security and when they saw his OMG press pass, he was immediately asked to leave the hotel premises. Once outside of the hotel, things got even more heated and the police were called on our team.





https://x.com/OKeefeMedia/status/1717645560046309788?s=20



