ANOTHER BLAST FROM THE PAST - Edgar Maddison Welch
139 views • 4 weeks ago

Another Blast from the Past

Edgar Maddison Welch

Published 06/22/2025

----------

Sources

Edgar Welch Haiti https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/parents-of-alleged-pizza-shop-gunman-hes-a-dad-first/

Edgar Maddison Welch ran over 13 year old Kenyatta Belton, Salisbury, NC

https://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2016/12/04/pizzagate_gunman_edgar_maddison_welch_ran_over_a_teenager_with_his_car.html

Edgar Welch 12/25/24 https://bustednewspaper.com/north-carolina/welch-edgar-maddison/20241225-210000/?fbclid=IwQ0xDSwLCtjZleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHn1fswBQiZJYq_pE3IljqYTTaTzx_9-OIvfoQf9YVHu782FBNWPYjFR4igjr_aem_FGZ6VXAbesSaqYQ2Qxeumg

13 Year old hit by car https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/13-year-old-hit-by-a-gold-buick-in-salisbury/460306201/?outputType=amp

Kenyatta Belton, 16,

of Harrison Rd, Salisbury, NC,

charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

https://www.wbtv.com/2019/11/16/salisbury-police-arrest-two-seek-one-other-murder-year-old-man/

Kenyatta Belton FB 2016 https://www.facebook.com/share/1DCP73bRQ5/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Kenyatt Belton Inmate https://webapps.doc.state.nc.us/opi/viewoffender.do?method=view&offenderID=1740795&searchLastName=Belton&searchFirstName=Kenyatta&searchDOBRange=0&listurl=pagelistoffendersearchresults&listpage=1

Kentanji Brown https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/north-carolina-man-sentenced-four-year-prison-term-armed-assault-northwest-washington

Kentanji Brown Woman https://youtu.be/BWtGzJxiONU?si=HaBOHyogtJ3LV7s9

Edgar Welch shot by police

Newsbot https://youtu.be/gGbcWmmNc4M?si=-E8wpl0H9xI-YXCB

WUSA9 https://youtu.be/qsVirJyJrTc?si=UmQkdYF38kjiLh8r

Pizzagate shooting https://youtu.be/OwLFn2mJHC8?si=K2RRrZnchjd42Kup


Mirrored - Jamie Dlux

Other Platforms, Tips & Support:

https://dluxnation.com

Please consider supporting Jamie's channel.

I put A LOT of work in my videos!

Anything is VERY MUCH appreciated.

PayPal https://paypal.me/jamiedlux

Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux

Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation

Merch https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring.com/

Patreon https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux

Follow Jamie on twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jamiedlux

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
haitipizzagatekillaryedgar maddison welchcomet ping-pongkenyatta belson
