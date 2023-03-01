BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The perfect medicine for strenghtening your immune system 👍💯
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
319 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
226 views • 03/01/2023

Urotherapy: your own perfect medicine to strengthen your immune system and heal from: arthritis, allergies, tuberculosis, hepatitis, asthma, hives, colitis, lupus, hypertension, psoriasis, eczema, ms, aids (!!!) and more... look it up 😉

Urine is not waste water like many will say, it is actually purified blood including antibodies and immunizing agents! When reintroduced, the body uses it as medicine.

You take some of your daily midstream urine and put some drops under your tongue for best results. The ph of your urine should be around 5. Clean up your diet first before trying this. No alcohol, fast food, vegetable oils, etc. If you eat asparagus, your urine stinks a lot so I'd skip that one too 😂🤣😂

Good luck 😉


Keywords
fastingurotherapymidstream fresh urine10 drops per day under your tongueheal from many ailments with your body own best medicineph of your body and antibacterial properties
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy