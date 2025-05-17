BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Power of God- Kenny Stokes Story of Deliverance From Dependency and Prison
godandcountrynow
godandcountrynow
4 months ago

What happens when life pushes you to the absolute edge? When the chains of addiction feel unbreakable and the walls of prison seem insurmountable?

God and Country Now welcomes Kenny Stokes to share his incredibly challenging path, facing the brutal grip of addiction and the stark reality of life behind bars. It's a journey many can't fathom, a darkness that seems absolute.

But Kenny's story doesn't end in despair. It's a powerful narrative of turning points, of finding a strength that doesn't come from within, and of deliverance so profound it can only be described as divine intervention. In this compelling episode of God and Country Now, Kenny shares his deeply personal testimony. Hear firsthand how he was delivered from the depths of dependency and the confines of prison through the undeniable life-altering power of God.

This isn't just a story; it's a testament to hope, redemption, and the possibility of radical change. Tune in now to hear Kenny's powerful journey. You won't want to miss it.


Join us live-

https://rumble.com/c/GodAndCountryNow

Date: May 15

Time: 5:00 PM PST, 7:00 PM CST, 8:00 PM EST

Host- Randy Knoll

If you cannot join us live, a recording will be available on our channel. Sign up for a free Rumble account and follow us.

'Jesus is the King of Kings'"

Taking back what the enemy stole!

Contact God and Country Now-

[email protected]


Follow us on social media -

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567037361480

X-Twitter

https://x.com/godnow777

Brighteon-

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/godandcountrynow/home

Get healthy products with discounts included follow links below-

Richardson Nutritional Center

https://rncstore.com/godnow

Mother Nature's Trading Company® CBD

https://mntc.shop/randy-knoll

Cardio Miracle - Nitric Oxide Supplement

https://i.refs.cc/3c6joha5?smile_ref=eyJzbWlsZV9zb3VyY2UiOiJzbWlsZV91aSIsInNtaWxlX21lZGl1bSI6IiIsInNtaWxlX2NhbXBhaWduIjoicmVmZXJyYWxfcHJvZ3JhbSIsInNtaWxlX2N1c3RvbWVyX2lkIjoyMjQ5Nzg2MTkwfQ%3D%3D

Promolife - Ozone Therapy, EWOT, and Natural Health

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=67e45c108bc0d

Pure Bulk Supplements-

https://purebulk.com/?ref=RANDYKNOLL

Core Vital Enema Coffee and supplies-

https://www.corvitalhealth.com/?rfsn=8628276.f9dc2d0

Naturally Better Nicotine | Nic Nac Naturals

https://www.nicnac.com/?sca_ref=8506634.LGrnkQfbuV&sca_crp=MTMyMDg4

Relax Saunas

https://relaxsaunas.com?sca_ref=8589318.krzWxVZDib

Keywords
drugsmiraclesgodjesushealingsuicidetruthfaithpastorarrestedprisonsaved
