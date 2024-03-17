The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 7: The Four Covenants of God

The temple in Jerusalem was still in existence when the epistle to the Hebrews was written. The apostle Paul wanted to make sure that the Jews who had put their faith and trust in Jesus understood that the temple ceremonies were meaningless since Jesus had become the eternal sacrifice by His death and resurrection and was now the High Priest in heaven.

Over the years, God had made four covenants with Abraham and his descendents, each has its time and place, and there is a great deal of confusion in churches today where they fit in. The purpose of this message is to set the record straight concerning these covenants.

Pastor John explains how the first Abrahamic covenant is eternal and was fulfilled through Christ. The second covenant with Abraham concerning the land was made void by God because of disobedience.

The Atonement covenant made between God and the people of Israel, commonly referred to as the First covenant, was transferred into the Second and Final covenant that was made between God the Father and God the Son. It is an eternal agreement because both parties are able to keep the requirements.

RLJ-1361 -- SEPTEMBER 23, 2012

