Pineapple Harvest, Summer Festivals, & Delicious Dishes!

This week I harvested pineapples- the first I’ve ever grown! It’s also the summer festival season here in Japan, and I had a perfect view of one right outside my bedroom window. I repositioned the shade cloth and it’s working great. I planted another succession crop of cucumbers this week. And I made two tasty dishes- one with eggplant and ground beef, the other is a delicious Pecan-peach cheesecake. It’s been another great week- let’s take a look back.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll