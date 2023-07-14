BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why FBI & Secret Service HAVE TO KNOW who brought cocaine to White House
High Hopes
High Hopes
71 views • 07/14/2023

Glenn Beck


July 13, 2023


The Secret Service has closed its investigation into the cocaine found at the White House, insisting that it was unable to gather enough evidence to "single out a person of interest." But Glenn is calling BS. Glenn explains from personal experience how secure the White House is and argues that there are only two options: The Secret Service and FBI either didn't do their jobs ... or the culprit is someone who doesn't have to be searched, like a member of the First Family. So, are these agencies incompetent or LYING to you? Either way, Glenn says it's time for Congress to take its power back ...


