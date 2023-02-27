Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 2/27/23 - SHTF Money Options

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's Topic: Money. DISCLAIMER!: We are not investment advisors, please do not make any financial decisions based on what you hear on the chat today - please consult your own financial advisors. Discussed: Gold & Silver (and are these really usable to buy food, for example?); Fiat Currency, Fractional Reserve banking and Inflation; Real Estate and other durable commodities (and why they're being sought after); Bank Bail-Ins vs Bail-Outs; our local LETS (Local Exchange & Trading - barter/credit) experiment (4/1/23 in Swanzey NH - flyer here: https://riseupnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/LETS-barter-ad-1.pdf); Goldbacks; Cryptos, and more.
For more information, visit www.RiseUpNH.org