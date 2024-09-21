BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The pope s document from the 1500s blows me away (mirrored)
541 views • 8 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel NYTN at:-

https://youtu.be/qyxBf2FppPE?si=0cY3mZLsHXU4_5mn

14 Sept 2024 #findingyourroots #genealogy #ancestry

#findingyourroots #nytn #ancestry #findingyourroots #familyhistory #genealogy

In this video, I explore the Doctrine of Discovery—a 500-year-old document that changed the course of history and continues to affect Indigenous communities today. As a historian, I’ve often been struck by how this seemingly distant piece of history still echoes in our modern world. Join me as we unravel its origins, the legal systems it shaped, and why its legacy matters more than ever.


Come join me on a new docu-series that explores identity, racial tensions in the South during the 20th century, and the unique experiences of those who historically called Louisiana home.

My name is Danielle Romero, and all my life, I have romanticized Louisiana.

Growing up in New York, it represented a place where I could step back the sepia-toned life of my great grandmother, Lola Perot, who died before I was born.

Now, it was time to go back to Louisiana--although I had no idea what the truth would be or what questions to ask---who was Lola really? Who were we?


Keywords
canadacatholic churchindigenouscolonialismamerican indianmass gravesresidential schoolsdoctrine of discovery
