Welcome to the ultimate Downfall parody where Sanballat, the bitter enemy of Nehemiah, loses his mind over Jerusalem's wall in a hilarious meltdown! This parody video pictures Sanballat's over-the-top reaction against Nehemiah, and the successful rebuilding of Jerusalem's wall (Nehemiah 2-6). The tone captures Sanballat's frustration and fury over the successful 52-day construction effort. This is presented as a dramatic, satirical script for entertainment purposes, imagining Sanballat in a bunker-like setting, with his allies Tobiah and Geshem. Watch as Sanballat (played by a raging Hitler) unleashes his fury against Nehemiah's godly success, only to crumble under the irony of God's unstoppable glory. This parody video brings the biblical showdown of Nehemiah 4:1-3, 6:1-9, and 6:15 to life, with a twist of dark humour and dramatic flair. This parody captures Sanballat's jealousy and hate as Jerusalem's wall rises in just 52 days—a feat his plots couldn't stop. Meanwhile, God's glory shines through Nehemiah's leadership, leaving Sanballat a broken man by the end. The irony is thick: Sanballat, once mocking the "feeble Jews" (Nehemiah 4:2), and now they have become an army. The broken down wall, a pile of ruins, has become a fortress. The people worked together as one, and gathered to hear the Word preached, and to praise the Lord in a godly unity. Sanballat's schemes fall apart. His aides brief him with bad news - and this sparks a tirade of envy, while he points at a cursed map of Jerusalem. All of Sanballat's rage is futile. He is fighting God's plan. Nehemiah, the cupbearer turned wall-builder, turns Sanballat's world upside down. Sanballat's rage only magnifies God's victory. Men can try to defy the work of God, but they end up in shame. This parody isn't just a laugh—it's a deep dive into Sanballat's psyche. His hatred for God's people (Nehemiah 4:1-3) fuels his wild outbursts. The wall stands firm, a testament to Nehemiah's prayerful faith, and God's power. Sanballat's bunker tantrum is alike to Hitler's downfall. Sanballat's rage backfires as God's glory triumphs. Historical Context: In 445 BC, Nehemiah rebuilt Jerusalem's wall despite Sanballat's mockery (4:1-3) and plots (6:1-9). By day 52 (6:15), the wall stood, and Sanballat's rage proved powerless against God's will. This parody amplifies that irony—Sanballat's screams can't touch Nehemiah's faith or Jerusalem's walls. Fans of biblical history, Old Testament stories, or Hitler parody memes will love this clash of pride and providence.