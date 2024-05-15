As Trump Trounces Biden, CIA Readies Release Of “Election Variant” [Santilli Report #4065-4pm]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE SANTILLI REPORT
LIVE FROM AMERICA
TUESDAY MAY 14, 2024
EPISODE - #4065 4PM
CBD PRODUCTS - No fluff. No fillers. Just pure, effective cannabinoid products. Use Promo Code LFA http://CBDistillery.com
OXFORD CLUB: Fuel your financial future! go to www.oilpayout.com or click the link below and get started today.
SUPPORT US By Getting Your LFA Schwag! http://jeremyherrell.com
🚨INTRODUCING! Our Newest Partner Bella Grace. Bella Grace Elixir is the greatest health and wellness product of all time because of 3 miraculous & powerful ingredients: LEARN MORE HERE: http://Pete.BellaGraceGlobal.com
🇺🇸Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132
🇺🇸Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email