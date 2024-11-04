BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hezbollah continues to demonstrate its active use of its underground infrastructure to carry out attacks on Israeli territory
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
118 views • 7 months ago

Hezbollah continues to demonstrate its active use of its underground infrastructure to carry out attacks on Israeli territory. 

The published footage shows the preparation of the guides of the 302-mm MLRS "Khaibar-1" at a facility called "Imad-5". 

Adding: 

Sudan has cancelled a $6 billion deal with the United Arab Emirates to develop a Red Sea port, Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim said on Sunday, accusing Abu Dhabi of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the country’s ongoing conflict.

The deal, signed in December 2022, would have seen Abu Dhabi Ports and Invictus Investment, a company managed by Sudanese businessman Osama Daoud, build and operate the Abu Amama port, located about 200 km (124 miles) north of Port Sudan.

“After what happened, we will not give the UAE a single centimeter on the Red Sea coast,”

 Ibrahim told a news conference in Port Sudan.

 He was referring to allegations that the UAE has provided backing to the RSF, which has been battling Sudan’s army since April 15. An estimated 15-60,000 people have been killed and eight million displaced in the fighting to date, with no end in sight.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
