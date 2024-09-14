BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cat Lives Matter
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
8 months ago

Ducks and geese are fair game, wild animal which need to be hunted to prevent overpopulation and sickness within the species (like Haitians apparently).

Cats are some of the best companions man ever made.  It is well know that during the black plague, the cities with the most cats showed the highest survival rates.  Cats help reduce vermin, and invasive insects, as well as provide invaluable emotional and psychological connections for humans. 

How much meat is on a cat anyways.....

Without a doubt this invasion of cat killing Haitians must end.  Whatever that witch Kamala says, we know what she is, and we know the people she represents, criminals.  She let those people in, failing the one job he was given.  Now she chants the ''we are not going back'' war cry of the invaders. 

For the love of all furry friends, it is time to reject the evil, jewcraft banking, witch, while there is still a soul of humanity left.


