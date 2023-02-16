Miles Guo revealed that following Sequoia Capital's Shen Nan Peng’s failed attempt to acquire CHATGPT, the CCP sent a team to negotiate with Microsoft, a shareholder of CHATGPT’s Open AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p28fm9475bf
February 15, 2023 #milesguo revealed that following Sequoia Capital's Shen Nan Peng’s failed attempt to acquire #CHATGPT, the CCP sent a team to negotiate with #Microsoft, a shareholder of CHATGPT’s Open AI, threatening them with access to the CCP-controlled Communist-China market. Obviously, it turns out to be another CCP’s success, CHATGPT became another platform aiding CCP with content #censorship according to the CCP's needs. #ai