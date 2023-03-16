Shining Light On The Globalist's Plan To Control Your Bank Account

The controlled take down of America has been a plan for a long time. If you control the money you control the people. It's the destruction of capitalism using socialism so they can usher in globalism with no freedom of any kind.





InfoWars.com - EMERGENCY BROADCAST: World Economy Teeters on Brink of Total Collapse as NWO Sets Stage for Total Tyranny

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=64124de1605edf539cdbf726

