Emergency Meeting on Nuclear Tension: IAEA Chief Grossi Addresses UN Amid Iran-Israel Crisis

Video just posted about an hour ago... June 20, 2025 - Update of NPP facilities in Iran and Adding info from last night at CNN, after.

As fears grow over potential nuclear escalation, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi addresses the United Nations General Assembly during an emergency meeting on the Iran-Israel conflict. His remarks highlight the global risks, the agency's monitoring efforts, and calls for de-escalation."

There is no evidence of a "systematic nuclear weapons program" in Iran, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told CNN.

According to him, the information collected by the agency "can hardly be the basis for any military action." Grossi believes that "military action, wherever it comes from, is a political decision that has nothing to do with what we say."

Recall that after the first strike on Iran, Israel cited an IAEA report stating that Iran was enriching uranium to levels exceeding standards for countries without nuclear weapons.

Trump previously said Iran was "very close" to developing nuclear weapons.

Although US intelligence believes that Iran has not yet made a decision to create nuclear weapons and was far from producing them.