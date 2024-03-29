© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In case you were thinking of retiring some day, bad news from Janet Yellen:
Social Security and Medicare are now underfunded by $175 trillion.
That comes to roughly $1.4 million per American household.
There are only 3 solutions:
- slash beneficiaries
- massively hike taxes, or
- cut everybody’s benefit to poverty level.