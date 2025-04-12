investigation into the cause of helicopter crash in New York that killed six people is focusing on the company that owned the aircraft and the qualifications of the pilot

This last update:

Hudson River chopper tragedy: Shock twist reveals doomed aircraft’s stunning safety failing

The helicopter, which disintegrated mid-air, killing six, was on its eighth flight of the day without a flight recorder, new info reveals.

The investigation into the cause of a helicopter crash in New York that killed six people is focusing on the company that owned the aircraft and the qualifications of the pilot, the U.S. Transportation Safety Administration said.

Some details of the fatal flight are provided by Le Figaro . According to the publication, the wife of the head of the German industrial group Siemens was celebrating her 40th birthday. Agustin Escobar himself was in the United States on a business trip and his wife and children came to visit him for a few days. The helicopter was chartered by one of the companies offering a flight over New York with a breathtaking view of its skyscrapers or the Statue of Liberty.

Hypotheses for the plane crash include a collision with a drone or a bird, or a mechanical failure.

Meanwhile, a video of the route the crashed helicopter flew has appeared on social media. It was allegedly taken from its cabin and the footage was posted shortly before his death by the same pilot, a 36-year-old Navy SEAL veteran.

However, it was reported that the travel company that owned the helicopter has not yet confirmed the pilot's identity.

