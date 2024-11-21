IS THERE A HIDDEN AGENDA BEHIND RECENT UFO NEWS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The HighWire steps into new territory to discuss the recent interest taken by our government and the mainstream media in the possibility of UFO’s visiting earth, including an actual congressional hearing on the topic. Is this for real, or is there a hidden agenda?
#UFOs #UAPs #Aliens #HiddenAgenda