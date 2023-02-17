Revelation 1 THE WISDOM FROM ABOVE GIVEN IN THE LAST DAYS OF THE WISDOM FROM BELOW James 3 15-17

It was insanity when men apostatized 2 Thess. 2:3 away from the ways of Elohim to the ways of men in 340 AD. We gave up the Bible, Christ as the only mediator/preacher, one faith from Elohim Christianity, and salvation from above for a man wearing a skull cap denying that Christ has all authority, and then claiming to be God on earth 2 Thess. 2:10, 11!

Because of free moral agency it, was necessary for humanity to go through Roman apostasy, the school of hard knocks, to suffer because of the ways of men to prepare for the second age of Christianity as foreshadowed by the building of the second temple in 531 BC, after Babylonian apostasy.

The Lord told us that we would have to patiently endure the suffering from the ways of men until the coming of the Lord - the return of the ways of Elohim Job; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11; John 8:32; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:21 etc.

The Lord's Day, the day of salvation, the Lord's Sabbath, the Kingdom of Elohim, the dispensation of grace with every spiritual blessing, the good Shephard, the Prince of Peace, the King of Kings reigning, the Father of all mercies and comforts, the great wedding feast, the ways of Elohim are as high as the heavens above men's ways exceeding abundantly greater than we could have imagined Isa. 55:9; Eph. 3:20. All of this is as one day to the Lord, but to men, it is one thousand years in the Kingdom of Elohim divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, by the ways of men 2 Pet. 3:4. The first coming of the Lord, or the completion of the Bible for the first age of the Kingdom was in 70 AD Judas 3. The second coming of the Lord, with the restoration of the Bible, to be completed in about 2065 AD Micah 7:15.





Christ again is wielding the Sword of the Spirit in these last days or end times of the ways of men Heb. 1:2; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21. The Sword of the Spirit identifies Satan as the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3; Rom. 5:12-21, ruling over this world as a demon, pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4. There will be two years of pre-Christian spiritual warfare - now, and the first 40 years of Christianity, in spiritual warfare preparing us for 2065 AD when the sun turns dark and the moon red before the great and terrible day of Jehovah John 12:31, 32; Dan. 2:44.

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/

806-416-0747