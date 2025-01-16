Not A Suicide

Mother Of Likely Murdered OpenAI Whistleblower Reveals All, Calls For Investigation Of Sam Altman

* Suchir Balaji worked as an engineer for Sam Altman building A.I., until he decided that Altman was committing crimes.

* Balaji became a whistleblower and soon after was found dead in his apartment.

* California authorities claim it was suicide.

* Crime scene photos clearly show a murder.

* Balaji’s mother, Poornima Ramarao, tells the most shocking story we’ve heard in a long time.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 15 January 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-poornima-rao

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1879656459929063592