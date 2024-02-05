Lavrov’s speech at the UN Security Council meeting - Jan 2, 2024

Lavrov’s speech at the UN Security Council meeting.

And it is in this way, as befits brothers and good neighbors, that they will live once Russia achieves the objectives of the special military operation, whether it be through military means or peaceful resolution. We have never renounced peaceful methods and have always been ready for negotiations. These talks should be focused on how to overcome the legacy of the ten-year plunder of the country and violence against its population.

All other so-called peace plans, platforms and “formulas” that the Kiev regime and its masters are still futilely pursuing have no connection to peace whatsoever and only serve as a cover for the effort to perpetuate the war and bleed Western taxpayers for money.



