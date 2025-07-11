Epstein was Mossad blackmail agent - visited Robert Maxwell often - says Ex-Israeli spy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epstein was Mossad blackmail agent – Ex-Israeli spy
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t just living the high life; he was working for Israel, says Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli intelligence agent who’s sticking by his previous claims.
💬 "He was working for Israeli intelligence. It's as simple as that," Ben-Menashe told CN Live! "[His job was to] collect information about important people around the world... [to] blackmail them or use it against them."
It was British media mogul Robert Maxwell who introduced Epstein to Israeli intelligence in the 1980s, according to the former agent.
🌏 Robert Maxwell: Business mogul or Mossad operative?
Ben-Menashe, who had his own ties with Israeli defense intelligence, recalls working closely with Maxwell, the Czechoslovak-born British publisher who built a media empire.
“I used to work with Robert Maxwell in London,” Ben-Menashe said. And Epstein? He was a frequent visitor to Maxwell’s London office.
Maxwell’s suspicious death, falling off his yacht near the Canary Islands at 68, still sparks speculation about possible Mossad involvement.
🌏 Espionage, blackmail, and global games
Ben-Menashe’s not the only one spilling the beans. Rolling Stone cited Steven Hoffenberg, a former associate of Epstein, who backed up similar claims.
According to Hoffenberg, Epstein teamed up with British defense contractor Douglas Leese and Maxwell, getting deep into “national security issues” — think blackmail, influence peddling, and dealing in serious, dangerous information.
🌏 Ghislaine Maxwell and the 'client list'
Robert Maxwell introduced Epstein to his daughter, Ghislaine, who went on to traffic young girls to powerful men. Ben-Menashe has zero doubts about the existence of that infamous "client list."