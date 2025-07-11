Epstein was Mossad blackmail agent – Ex-Israeli spy

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t just living the high life; he was working for Israel, says Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli intelligence agent who’s sticking by his previous claims.

💬 "He was working for Israeli intelligence. It's as simple as that," Ben-Menashe told CN Live! "[His job was to] collect information about important people around the world... [to] blackmail them or use it against them."

It was British media mogul Robert Maxwell who introduced Epstein to Israeli intelligence in the 1980s, according to the former agent.

🌏 Robert Maxwell: Business mogul or Mossad operative?

Ben-Menashe, who had his own ties with Israeli defense intelligence, recalls working closely with Maxwell, the Czechoslovak-born British publisher who built a media empire.

“I used to work with Robert Maxwell in London,” Ben-Menashe said. And Epstein? He was a frequent visitor to Maxwell’s London office.

Maxwell’s suspicious death, falling off his yacht near the Canary Islands at 68, still sparks speculation about possible Mossad involvement.

🌏 Espionage, blackmail, and global games

Ben-Menashe’s not the only one spilling the beans. Rolling Stone cited Steven Hoffenberg, a former associate of Epstein, who backed up similar claims.

According to Hoffenberg, Epstein teamed up with British defense contractor Douglas Leese and Maxwell, getting deep into “national security issues” — think blackmail, influence peddling, and dealing in serious, dangerous information.

🌏 Ghislaine Maxwell and the 'client list'

Robert Maxwell introduced Epstein to his daughter, Ghislaine, who went on to traffic young girls to powerful men. Ben-Menashe has zero doubts about the existence of that infamous "client list."