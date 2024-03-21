New York Post | Migrants break barriers and rush border guards in shocking scene at El Paso. A group of over 100 migrants attempting to enter the US illegally rushed a border wall Thursday, breaking through razor wire and knocking over guards in the process.

The Post witnessed around 600 migrants amassed at the international border, who the Texas National Guard were attempting to push back in small groups.





The situation grew tense as groups were separated out and video shows the migrants then crying out for help and rushing to the border gate. A group of men with hoodies, gloves and winter jackets then pull the fencing away as a group of five guards form a defensive position to fill the gap.





