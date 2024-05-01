Support optimal digestive health with a potent blend of organic fruits and vegetables

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Groovy Bee® Organic Greens + Superfood Powder with Digestive Enzymes is a potent superfood blend that's packed with essential nutrients and beneficial phytonutrients. It offers the combined benefits of more than 20 alkaline-supporting greens, berries, fruits, vegetables and digestive enzymes to help keep your digestive system healthy.
Groovy Bee® Organic Greens+ Superfood Powder with Digestive Enzymes contains no GMOs, processing aids, excipients, carriers or artificial colors and flavors. It is also vegan, non-China, certified Kosher and organic, and extensively lab-tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Specially formulated to provide optimal nutrition and support an alkaline diet, Groovy Bee® Organic Greens + Superfood Powder contains only the highest-quality organic greens, fruits, berries and vegetables for optimal health.
Shop at GroovyBee.com