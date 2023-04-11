France's Macron sparks debate over Taiwan independence | The Record with Greta Van Susteren

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a recent trip to Beijing, French President Emmanuel Macron said France will not get involved in a China-Taiwan conflict, he parrots China's Xi's stance on the U.S. dollar and more, Greta Van Susteren and Fmr. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien react on NEWSMAX's The Record with Greta Van Susteren.