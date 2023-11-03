© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/w-h-o-pandemic-treaty-threat-looms-larger/
An updated version of the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty reveals an extensive power grab under the banner of a ‘One Health’ approach, now adding climate change, energy, and sustainability to the agenda the unelected global agency has its sights on.
POSTED: November 3, 2023