Biden DoJ Gun-Grabbing, Transgender Presidencies, Left vs. Right, “Drugs” vs. Pre-Crime, “Jesus”

Flipping Tables with Bill & Johnny 2024-03-24

Topic list courtesy of Jesus Saved Darnell:

* What is the 2nd Amendment for? Do New Yorkers know??

* Shotguns vs AR15s

* Biden’s Dept. of Justic gears up to confiscate guns via “Red Flag” BUREAUCRACY just as Trump wanted

* Bridgette Macron vs. Michelle Obama

* Was Shapiro firing Candace Owens scripted?

* The “Left” and the “Right” have completely inverted within a very few decades.

* REAL substance abuse vs. the government game of pre-crime.

* The war-profiteering of the Uniparty is supernaturally evil.

* Justin Leslie stops by; Is James O’Keefe gay?

* Why was extensive money spent on literal theater?

* The Jesuitical predictive programming of Christopher Nolan.

* You can no-longer get Truth from an internet search even when you know what to look for.

* Hawkeye on the supernatural cabbalism in the Name of Jesus.





