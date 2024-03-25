BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden DoJ Gun-Grabbing, Transgender Presidencies, Left vs. Right, “Drugs” vs. Pre-Crime, “Jesus”
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
17 views • 03/25/2024

Flipping Tables with Bill & Johnny 2024-03-24

Topic list courtesy of Jesus Saved Darnell:

* What is the 2nd Amendment for? Do New Yorkers know??

* Shotguns vs AR15s

* Biden’s Dept. of Justic gears up to confiscate guns via “Red Flag” BUREAUCRACY just as Trump wanted

* Bridgette Macron vs. Michelle Obama

* Was Shapiro firing Candace Owens scripted?

* The “Left” and the “Right” have completely inverted within a very few decades.

* REAL substance abuse vs. the government game of pre-crime.

* The war-profiteering of the Uniparty is supernaturally evil.

* Justin Leslie stops by; Is James O’Keefe gay?

* Why was extensive money spent on literal theater?

* The Jesuitical predictive programming of Christopher Nolan.

* You can no-longer get Truth from an internet search even when you know what to look for.

* Hawkeye on the supernatural cabbalism in the Name of Jesus.


SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/


GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6


coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/


Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4


CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network


On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16


On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4


On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill


Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/


Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC


Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

NinjaAlex420 on Twitter

https://twitter.com/NinjaAlex420


Odysee

https://odysee.com/@NinjaAlex420:3


BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ninjaalex420/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/NinjaAlex420

_____________________

Danny on Twitter

https://twitter.com/DannyDeHulk86

