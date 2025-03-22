BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Iran: Massive Landslide, from 2 days of relentless rain - separating 180 villages
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
6 months ago

Natural disaster paralyzes Iran’s Gilan province

A massive landslide has severed access to 180 villages in the Iranian province of Gilan, leaving entire communities cut off. Governor Amir Moradi said more that 20 villages have been devastated by landslides and floods following two days of relentless rainfall.

Gilan is northwest of the country, near the Caspian Sea.

Adding, about: 

United Nations Statement: 

'We reaffirm that Hezbollah has implemented its side of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon in full. There has been no Hezbollah activity recorded South of the Litani River.

We urgently call upon Israel to implement its side of the ceasefire agreement, and we call upon the Lebanese Government and the ceasefire monitoring committee as well.


