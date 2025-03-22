Iran: Massive Landslide, from 2 days of relentless rain - separating 180 villages

Natural disaster paralyzes Iran’s Gilan province

A massive landslide has severed access to 180 villages in the Iranian province of Gilan, leaving entire communities cut off. Governor Amir Moradi said more that 20 villages have been devastated by landslides and floods following two days of relentless rainfall.

Gilan is northwest of the country, near the Caspian Sea.

